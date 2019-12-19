Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Hoshizaki stock opened at $90.50 on Monday.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells food service equipment worldwide. The company provides automatic ice machines, commercial refrigerators, commercial dishwashers, beer dispensers, cleaning equipment, hygiene control equipment, cooking equipment, drink service equipment, food service equipment, freshness control equipment, and other equipment.

