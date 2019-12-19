HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan Sells 8,501 Shares

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.88, for a total transaction of $1,333,636.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,578 shares in the company, valued at $110,691,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $1,271,005.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.48, for a total value of $1,398,080.00.

HUBS opened at $155.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.58 and a 200 day moving average of $168.17. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America set a $215.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 99.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

