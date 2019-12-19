Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Lowered to Add at Peel Hunt

Huntsworth (LON:HNT) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 135 ($1.78). Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HNT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Huntsworth in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 133 ($1.75).

Get Huntsworth alerts:

HNT stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.97. Huntsworth has a 12 month low of GBX 76.60 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 112 ($1.47). The company has a market cap of $255.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Huntsworth Company Profile

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.