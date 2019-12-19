Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.20

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.20 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 2329869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.60 ($1.09).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Huntsworth to an “add” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 133 ($1.75).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.37 million and a P/E ratio of 22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Huntsworth Company Profile (LON:HNT)

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

