Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 96.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 802,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $68.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of -0.08. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $46,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,012.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,494.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $639,073. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

