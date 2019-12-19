iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.69

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $7.23. iCAD shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 1,057 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $138.80 million, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.76.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 76.99% and a negative net margin of 46.85%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 6.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iCAD during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iCAD by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

