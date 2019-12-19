Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $30.50 on Monday. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

