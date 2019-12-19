Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $35.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. AltaCorp Capital lowered Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $25.60 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 32.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

