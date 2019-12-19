InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading 5% Higher

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $43.92, approximately 60,475 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,788,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.83.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13. InMode had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 50.50%. The company had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. InMode’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth $10,755,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,690,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,535,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $951,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

