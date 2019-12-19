Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys £23,532.74 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,171.50 ($28.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,063.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,989.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,120 ($27.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,153.75 ($28.33).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

