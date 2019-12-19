Insider Buying: New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Director Timothy J. Haas purchased 100,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NBEV stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. New Age Beverages Corp has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 428.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NBEV. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded New Age Beverages from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in New Age Beverages by 279.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after buying an additional 3,494,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 928,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 164.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in New Age Beverages during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

