Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $327.44 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $230.33 and a one year high of $331.20. The company has a market cap of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.88%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,797,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,153,324,000 after buying an additional 559,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,971,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,130,000 after purchasing an additional 52,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,120,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,186,106,000 after purchasing an additional 88,958 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,431 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

