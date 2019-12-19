Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CEO Sells $650,675.70 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $650,675.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,605,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Crager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $587,563.34.

On Monday, October 14th, William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $540,638.30.

NYSE:ENV opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $73.94.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

