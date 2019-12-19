Insider Selling: Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $887,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,118,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,692,157.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ravindra Majeti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Ravindra Majeti sold 5,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $62,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $153,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. Forty Seven Inc has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $42.60.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forty Seven Inc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTSV shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Forty Seven from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forty Seven during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

