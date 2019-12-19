Insider Selling: Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Insider Sells $625,600.00 in Stock

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $19,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $6,014,000. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

