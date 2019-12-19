Insider Selling: Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Director Sells 12,625 Shares of Stock

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $402,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,761.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IPHS opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $628.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.43. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $37.53.

Get Innophos alerts:

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Innophos had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Innophos Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPHS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innophos by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,971,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Innophos by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Innophos by 14.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 605,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.