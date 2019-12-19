Insider Selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Major Shareholder Sells 357,121 Shares of Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:PHR opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth $606,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $11,955,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $68,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,435,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

