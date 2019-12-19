Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells $1,046,095.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $1,046,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,907,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $118.20 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $124.78. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $736.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.21 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 13.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 291.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 50,035 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 55.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 33.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

