Insider Selling: Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Director Sells 9,968 Shares of Stock

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.94. Zuora Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.31 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zuora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zuora by 312.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,839,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,661,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,054 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,355,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,931 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,086,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

