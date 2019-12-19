Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.49 million, a PE ratio of 87.96 and a beta of 1.73. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Insteel Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,054,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 138,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its position in Insteel Industries by 14.8% in the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 51,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Insteel Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

