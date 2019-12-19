Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,177 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 30,273 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,626,000 after purchasing an additional 144,122 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $181,449,000 after purchasing an additional 375,546 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,447,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,224,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Lifesciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

