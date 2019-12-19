Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insider Philippe Benacin Sells 3,184 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $230,871.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,871.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Philippe Benacin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $613,594.52.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 64.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

