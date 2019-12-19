Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insider Philippe Benacin Sells 8,701 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $613,594.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Philippe Benacin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $230,871.84.

Shares of IPAR opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $81.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 64.33%.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Inter Parfums by 97.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

