Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $146.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $120.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

Shares of ICPT opened at $119.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.44. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $131.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The business had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ryan T. Sullivan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,613 shares of company stock worth $5,317,435. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

