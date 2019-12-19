Internet of People Price Hits $0.0439 on Exchanges (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 103.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Upbit and Fatbtc. In the last week, Internet of People has traded up 128.9% against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $590,888.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global.

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Fatbtc, Bittrex, BiteBTC, CoinBene and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

