Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $670.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $587.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $572.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.00. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $430.24 and a 52-week high of $596.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

