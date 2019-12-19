Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.01

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.01 and traded as high as $16.78. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 5,653 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 773,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 584,957 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 61,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBA)

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

