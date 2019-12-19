Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Brent Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $202,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brent Johnson sold 4,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $98,900.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $135,180.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 9,800 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $215,208.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $219,600.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $136,800.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $139,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $140,520.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $137,160.00.

Shares of Iradimed stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Iradimed Corp has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.69 million, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 22.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed during the 2nd quarter worth $49,696,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iradimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,499,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 765.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 65,819 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,383,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 63,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

