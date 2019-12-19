ISHARES S&P TSX GLOBAL GLD INDEX ETF (TSE:XGD) Shares Down 0.7%

ISHARES S&P TSX GLOBAL GLD INDEX ETF (TSE:XGD)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33, approximately 187,893 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 624,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.78.

