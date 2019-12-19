Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $503.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,948,000. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 653,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 181,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4,835.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,408 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 381,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,890 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

