J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Downgraded by HSBC

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,475 ($19.40). HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J D Wetherspoon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,432.50 ($18.84).

LON JDW opened at GBX 1,679 ($22.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,051 ($13.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,662 ($21.86). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,538.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,501.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 24.33.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Su Cacioppo sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,531 ($20.14), for a total transaction of £68,864.38 ($90,587.19).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

