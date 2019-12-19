Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) CFO Robert William Howard Sells 140,000 Shares

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,870,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,552,062.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert William Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $991,200.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $1,015,000.00.

NYSE:JAG opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $11.39.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $150.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,498 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,043,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 410,751 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the third quarter worth $2,899,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 319,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

