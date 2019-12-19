Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) a €17.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.58 ($16.96).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a fifty-two week high of €9.08 ($10.56).

