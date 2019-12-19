Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sompo Holdings’ FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMPNY)

Sompo Holdings (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sompo in a report released on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sompo’s FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sompo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Sompo stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and financial and other services in Japan and internationally. The company underwrites various P&C insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other insurance products; and life insurance products comprising individual and group insurance and annuities.

