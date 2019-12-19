John S. Clendening Sells 14,250 Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. Blucora Inc has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.58 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blucora Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Blucora by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 139,683 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the second quarter worth $567,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Blucora by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blucora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

