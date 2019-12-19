JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $79.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GBT. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen set a $83.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.94.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $79.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.76.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,249 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $158,226.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,513 shares in the company, valued at $658,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. Insiders sold 104,788 shares of company stock worth $7,315,689 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

