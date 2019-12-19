Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Jumbo Interactive Ltd (ASX:JIN) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$18.78 ($13.32) and last traded at A$18.85 ($13.37), 376,322 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$19.49 ($13.82).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$20.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.32.

Jumbo Interactive Company Profile (ASX:JIN)

Jumbo Interactive Limited engages in the retail of lottery tickets through Internet and mobile devices primarily in Australia and Fiji. It operates through two segments, Internet Lotteries Australia and Other. The company is involved in the sale of official government and charity lotteries through digital platforms; and online sale of payroll software system.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.