Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter Sells 5,206 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,353.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KAI stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.44 and a 1-year high of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,681,000 after purchasing an additional 117,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,546,000 after buying an additional 145,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,360,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kadant by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

