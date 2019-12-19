KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 685 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the copper miner’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KAZ. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.80) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 651.43 ($8.57).

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 543 ($7.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 494.18.

In other news, insider Lynda Armstrong acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,960 ($10,470.93).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

