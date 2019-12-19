KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the copper miner’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 690 ($9.08). HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 645 ($8.48).

KAZ opened at GBX 548.45 ($7.21) on Thursday. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 494.18. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55.

In related news, insider Lynda Armstrong purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,960 ($10,470.93).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

