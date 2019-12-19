Kew Media Group (OTCMKTS:KWWMF) Stock Price Down 38.2%

Kew Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KWWMF) fell 38.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Kew Media Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Kew Media Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWWMF)

Kew Media Group Inc operates as a content company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Production and Distribution. It develops, produces, and distributes a range of genres comprising drama, comedy, documentary, crime, home improvement, paranormal, and entertainment. The company also offers fiction and non-fiction content from a range of third-party producers and suppliers.

