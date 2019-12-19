Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.81.

NYSE:KSS opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 582.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after buying an additional 2,445,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,520,000 after acquiring an additional 949,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,495,000 after acquiring an additional 808,197 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 1,843.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 726,291 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $28,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

