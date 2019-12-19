Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 784 ($10.31) to GBX 957 ($12.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 739 ($9.72) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 836.42 ($11.00).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LAND opened at GBX 960.40 ($12.63) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 934.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 858.74.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.