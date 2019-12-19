LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 10,442 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 10,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $376,956.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,825.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $36.21 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.87 million, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. First Analysis downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

