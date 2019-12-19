LGF-A (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Shares Down 0.2%

LGF-A (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.59, approximately 592,973 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of LGF-A in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.90 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

LGF-A Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGF-A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

