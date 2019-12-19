Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

LIND has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

LIND stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $803.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 415.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 306,565 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 724,418 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

