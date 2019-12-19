Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.31

Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 92812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 million and a PE ratio of -58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.15 and a quick ratio of 14.11.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lion One Metals Ltd will post -0.0302344 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion One Metals Company Profile (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

