Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Trading Down 3%

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, 16,690 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 773,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.23.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the third quarter worth $67,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 21.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 88,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

