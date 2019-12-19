Logitech International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,630 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,691% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 37,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,513,552.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,828,779.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,793 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 318.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $45.27 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

