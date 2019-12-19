LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of LogMeIn stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. LogMeIn has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LogMeIn during the second quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in LogMeIn by 235.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in LogMeIn in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

